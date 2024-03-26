Open Menu

Traders, Police Join Hands To Remove Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Traders, police join hands to remove encroachments

Local traders and police have developed consensus on the removal of encroachments from the bazaars of Peshawar Cantonment here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Local traders and police have developed consensus on the removal of encroachments from the bazaars of Peshawar Cantonment here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a meeting of Tajir Ittehad (Traders’ Alliance) leader Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and police officials was held here on the shop of Shaukatullah Hamdard.

Those who attended were included Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantt, Amjad Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Cantt West, Asif Khan, Fayaz Khan, Zohaib Rohaila, Shakeel Khan and others.

The participants of the meeting agreed to the public complaints regarding rampant encroachments, which create hardships for pedestrians to visit Bazaar during peak time.

The encroachments are also affecting the business of traders as shoppers are hesitant to visit.

The representatives of trading community and local police agreed on initiating a joint anti-encroachment drive to removed them. They also decided to stage joint awareness walks to prepare shopkeepers to remove encroachments in front of their shops voluntarily. Otherwise, legal action would also be taken against the hesitant or non-cooperative shopkeepers.

For this purpose, trading community and police will also take Cantonment board along to cleanse the bazaars of cantonment of encroachments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Visit Alliance Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

6 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

6 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

6 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

6 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

12 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

12 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

12 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

12 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

12 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

24 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

24 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan