Traders, Police Join Hands To Remove Encroachments
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Local traders and police have developed consensus on the removal of encroachments from the bazaars of Peshawar Cantonment here on Tuesday
In this connection, a meeting of Tajir Ittehad (Traders’ Alliance) leader Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and police officials was held here on the shop of Shaukatullah Hamdard.
Those who attended were included Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantt, Amjad Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Cantt West, Asif Khan, Fayaz Khan, Zohaib Rohaila, Shakeel Khan and others.
The participants of the meeting agreed to the public complaints regarding rampant encroachments, which create hardships for pedestrians to visit Bazaar during peak time.
The encroachments are also affecting the business of traders as shoppers are hesitant to visit.
The representatives of trading community and local police agreed on initiating a joint anti-encroachment drive to removed them. They also decided to stage joint awareness walks to prepare shopkeepers to remove encroachments in front of their shops voluntarily. Otherwise, legal action would also be taken against the hesitant or non-cooperative shopkeepers.
For this purpose, trading community and police will also take Cantonment board along to cleanse the bazaars of cantonment of encroachments.
