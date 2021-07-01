(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in the murder of a shopkeeper during a dacoity bid in the area of PWD Colony market here on June 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in the murder of a shopkeeper during a dacoity bid in the area of PWD Colony market here on June 17.

According to the police, Mansoor Khalid was killed by some unknown outlaws during a dacoity bid. The accused had escaped from the scene. Taking notice of the incident, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman hadb directed SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer to ensure arrest of the culprits.

The SSP constituted a team headed by SDPO Sihala, Rukhsar Mehdi and comprising SHO Lohi Bher police station Suleman Shah. The team conducted the investigation under the supervision of SP (Rural) Nosherwan. The police team succeeded in arresting the accused, Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Aziz Khan as they investigated the case on scientific lines.

The police also recovered the weapon and a snatched motorbike besides valuables from the accused.

In recognition of the efforts made by the police to arrest the culprits, the trader community on Thursday organized a ceremony in front of the shop of the deceased trader in PWD market in which SSP (Operations) SP (Rural) and other police officers participated. Giving a background of the incident, the SSP told the gathering that the accused were class fellows in school and fell prey to drugs. They also started snatching valuables from the people and then started looting the shopkeepers. He said the accused have so far confessed to having been involved in over 15 such incidents of crime. The trader community was all praise for the police team. The SSP assured the residents that the police were striving to protect life and property of the people.