Traders pray for prosperous Pakistan on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Traders' community organized a flag hoisting ceremony on eve of 75th Independence Day in the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

Acting SCCI President, Imran Khan Mohmand hoisted the national flag during the ceremony in which a great national enthusiasm and fervour was demonstrated by participants present on the occasion and congratulated the whole nation on eve of 75th Independence Day.

He also paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of armed forces for the motherland, because today, we are living as an independent nation, he added.

President Women Chamber Shahida Perveen, Saima Amjad, Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Ghulam Hussain, Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Fazl Wahid, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Aqeel Kayani and members of the business community attended the ceremony.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability.

Imran Mohmand vowed to follow the motto of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, "Unity, Faith and Discipline".

He said the day of August 14 reminded us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country.

The acting SCCI's chief said the country will put on a path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He advised the youth to do hard work for construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland.

On the occasion, the acting SCCI chief thanked members of the business community and staffers for attending the ceremony.