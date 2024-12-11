Open Menu

Traders’ Problems To Be Resolved: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Traders’ problems to be resolved: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has reiterated that solid measures would be taken to resolve issues facing traders.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Central Anjuman-e-Tajran, led by its President Suhail Ahmed Azmi.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman was also present at the meeting.

He said that traders were playing signifcant role in development and their issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He also informed that the provincial government was going to launch development projects worth over Rs70 rupees in the area. These projects include the construction of two flyovers, which will help resolve traffic issues in the city and have a positive impact on business.

The traders' delegation raised several issues, including flyover construction, cleanliness, streetlights, price review committee meetings, slaughterhouses, payment of salaries to TMA employees, law and order, and load shedding etc.

He emphasized that traders' cooperation was crucial for the successful completion of these development projects.

"Dera Ismail Khan is geographically an important city, home to people from various cultures, and traders play an essential role in its development," the Commissioner stated.

Deputy Commissioner Sara Rehman, speaking at the meeting, said that the district administration's goal was to provide a clean and comfortable environment for both citizens and traders.

She also assured that traders and residents would face minimal inconvenience during the construction of the flyovers.

The traders appreciated the district administration's ongoing campaign against illegal encroachments, stating that it will help improve the city's cleanliness and development.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

18 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan