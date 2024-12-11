Traders’ problems to be resolved: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has reiterated that solid measures would be taken to resolve issues facing traders.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Central Anjuman-e-Tajran, led by its President Suhail Ahmed Azmi.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman was also present at the meeting.

He said that traders were playing signifcant role in development and their issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He also informed that the provincial government was going to launch development projects worth over Rs70 rupees in the area. These projects include the construction of two flyovers, which will help resolve traffic issues in the city and have a positive impact on business.

The traders' delegation raised several issues, including flyover construction, cleanliness, streetlights, price review committee meetings, slaughterhouses, payment of salaries to TMA employees, law and order, and load shedding etc.

He emphasized that traders' cooperation was crucial for the successful completion of these development projects.

"Dera Ismail Khan is geographically an important city, home to people from various cultures, and traders play an essential role in its development," the Commissioner stated.

Deputy Commissioner Sara Rehman, speaking at the meeting, said that the district administration's goal was to provide a clean and comfortable environment for both citizens and traders.

She also assured that traders and residents would face minimal inconvenience during the construction of the flyovers.

The traders appreciated the district administration's ongoing campaign against illegal encroachments, stating that it will help improve the city's cleanliness and development.

APP/slm