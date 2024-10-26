Open Menu

Traders Protest Against Sewage Overflow In Timber Market

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Traders protest against sewage overflow in timber market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Traders in timber market staged a protest demonstration against issue of sewerage water and lethargic attitude of Water and Sanitation Authority.

They blocked Vehari Road in protest and demanded immediate resolution of long-standing sewage issues on Circular Road.

The stagnant sewage water has turned into a pond, frustrating local businesses. Timber Market Traders, led by Vice President Qamar Zaman Khan Wazir, expressed serious concerns. Protesters chanted slogans, criticising the WASA management’s inaction.

According to Qamar Zaman, sewage issues have plagued the area for many months. Despite repeated complaints to WASA's Subdivision Office, no action was taken. "business is suffering as customers avoid the waterlogged streets," he said.

He added traders face economic challenges due to declining foot traffic. WASA, however, threatens to cut connections if bills are delayed, he observed .

The protesters issued a 24-hour ultimatum for WASA to resolve the issue. If ignored, they warned to block Vehari Road again until demands are met.

