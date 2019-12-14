UrduPoint.com
Traders Protest Against Unscheduled Power Load Shedding

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Scores of traders led by different trade unions took to streets while protesting against unscheduled power load shedding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Scores of traders led by different trade unions took to streets while protesting against unscheduled power load shedding.

The traders marched through different bazars and roads of the city and took the shape of a rally when they reached Chogalla.

The rally participants were addressed by Chaudhry Sharif, Sohail Azmi, Hamid Ali Rehmani, Allah Dita Sajid, Janabat Khan Mahsud, Chaudhry Khalil and others.

The speakers blamed PESCO officials for excessive and unscheduled power load shedding and low voltage in various localities.

The speakers also protested against the poor performance of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

