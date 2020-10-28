Traders protest blasphemous sketches publication in France

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sialkot Traders Association lodged strong protest at Allama Iqbal Chowk against blasphemous sketches published in France.

The rally participants were carrying agitational banners and placards against French president, who hurt the Muslims' religious feelings around the world.

They also chanted slogans against France.

Anjuman-e-Tajiran announced boycott of the sale of French products. They also announced to boycott the sale of all the products made in France as well.