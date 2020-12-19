UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Protest Over Rampant Street Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Traders protest over rampant street crimes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Trading fraternity hailing from South Punjab protested against rampant theft and burglary incidents occurring here with alleging police department of getting unnerved to address their concerns to smoothly run their businesses.

Addressing at a grand meeting of Qumi Tajir Itehad concluded here Friday night, president of Itehad Sultan Mahmoud Malik said that there was lack of fair security system at the police check posts thus it become constant cause of worry for common people adding no noble person could cross these check points without giving them bribe.

Other traders namely Malik Iqbal, Sheikh Saleem, Maqbool Khokhar, Masood Ahmad, Muhammad Sabir, Zubair Naeem, Akhtar Hussain, Arif, Naseer Ahmad and Farooq Qureshi also expressed concern over rising number of street crimes ratio across the region.

"If we rush to register complaint at police station, we're dealt with uncivilized manner" they alleged.

They also warned for further spreading of their protests at street level so that their concerns would be addressed permanently.

More Stories From Pakistan

