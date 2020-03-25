Traders provide hand sanitizers to Rescue 1122

Traders community on Wednesday offered 100 hand sanitizers to Rescue 1122 for their safety while performing duties to serve the corona affected people round the clock

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Traders community on Wednesday offered 100 hand sanitizers to Rescue 1122 for their safety while performing duties to serve the corona affected people round the clock.

Trader and social worker Ajmal Abbas handed over the sanitizers to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum here on Wednesday.

He said that Rescuers are asset of Pakistani nation and their safety is necessary so that they could play their effective role in serving masses.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum hailed the efforts of traders community and said that Rescuers are busy in serving masses at every movement.

He appealed the masses to stay at homes by following the instructions issued by the government.

On this occasion, media coordinator Rashid Chaudhary and others were present.

APP /sak