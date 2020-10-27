UrduPoint.com
Traders Rally Rejects Indian Occupation Of Kashmir

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Insaf traders Association on Tuesday organized rally in connection with Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Insaf traders Association on Tuesday organized rally in connection with Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

A large number of traders carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir participated in the rally.

They were displaying pro-freedom banners in favour of Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities and occupation of Kashmir.

The rally started from Hasthnagri chowk and culminated at Peshawar Press Club.

President of Insaf Traders Association, Shahid Khan speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan would continue it's political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brothers in their freedom struggle.

Participants of rally chanted freedom slogans like " Kashmiri will get freedom " and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.

Others speakers addressing the rally appreciated Prime Minister, Imran Khan bold stance on Kashmir issue and exposing fascist Indian government before the internationally community.

They said that sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain and will succeed in getting freedom from Indian occupation.

