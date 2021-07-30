UrduPoint.com

Traders Reject Lockdown Decision

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Traders reject lockdown decision

Trade bodies have rejected the Sindh government's decision to impose lockdown across the province and had suggested the government to rather extend business timings to avoid congestion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Trade bodies have rejected the Sindh government's decision to impose lockdown across the province and had suggested the government to rather extend business timings to avoid congestion.

In a statement, President Sukkur Small Traders, Haji Javed Memon on Friday stated that a large number of traders have been vaccinated, adding that their demand for facilitating the vaccination process at business centers was not heeded by the provincial authorities.

