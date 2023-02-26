UrduPoint.com

Traders Reject Shutter Down Strike Call For Feb 27

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Traders reject shutter down strike call for Feb 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Central Chairman of Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said traders would not observe any shutter down strike and the shops would remain open on February 27.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja said traders are free and independent in making their own decisions.

"We will not be dictated by anyone and will make our own decision."Inflation has already affected people, he said, adding that the business community was making its own agenda to deal with the situation of rising inflation. The trader community will play an effective role in the provision of relief to the masses, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business February

Recent Stories

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

24 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

47 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

54 minutes ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.