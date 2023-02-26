Traders reject shutter down strike call for Feb 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Central Chairman of Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said traders would not observe any shutter down strike and the shops would remain open on February 27.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja said traders are free and independent in making their own decisions.

"We will not be dictated by anyone and will make our own decision."Inflation has already affected people, he said, adding that the business community was making its own agenda to deal with the situation of rising inflation. The trader community will play an effective role in the provision of relief to the masses, he added.