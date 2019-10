(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Traders community here on Wednesday rejected the strike call and continued their business activities.

Markets and bazaars around the Clock Tower Chowk remained opened while a few shops of wholesale observed strike.

The routine business activities were seen continued in all other markets and bazaars across the city.