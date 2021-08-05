UrduPoint.com

Traders, Religious Organizations Held Rally To Express Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Sukkur Small Traders (SST) and Pakistan Suni Tehreek (PST) on Thursday jointly organized a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri Muslims.

Speaking at the rally, President SST Haji Javed Ahmed Memon and PST President, Noor Ahmed Qasmi said that the international community and the rights organizations should take immediate notice of the sensitivity of the issue of Kashmir and end the curfew imposed since long time incomprehensible. The Occupied Kashmir has been cut off from the rest of the world due to the closure of the system, they said.

On this occasion, a large number of activists and members of traders organizations raised their voice for the Kashmir cause.

