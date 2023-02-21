Traders resent unnecessary actions, harassment, imposition of heavy fines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq expressed resentment over unnecessary actions, harassment of the business community and imposition of heavy fines by authorities concerned on pretext of enforcing policies.

He stressed the dignity of the traders community should be kept intact during actions by the relevant departments/authorities.

Addressing members during the visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KFS&HFA) Director General (DG) Shahrukh Ali Khan here at the chamber house on Tuesdayr, President SCCI said the business community has played an important role in economic stability and improvement by paying various taxes.

SCCI chief demanded to frame policies by making proper consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders.

He furthermore asked to avoid taking steps which would cause a collision between the business community and government authorities concerned.

Apart from the chamber's vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former vice president Javed Akhtar, Director Technical KFS&HFA Abdul Sattar Shah, Director Operation of the food authority Alftab Hussain, executive member of the chamber Naeem Qasmi, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Laal Badshah, Munwar Khurshid, Salman Altaf, Ihsanullah, Fazl I Wahid, Zahoor Khan, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, traders, exporters attached with honey sector, office bearers of different bazaar market associations, representatives of traders' community were present in a large number on the occasion.

Muhammad Ishaq apprised the DG Shahrukh Ali Khan regarding reservations of business community over unnecessary actions, harassment and collection of heavy fines.

He said the economic conditions are already very fragile, saying that the situation has been further aggravating owing to anti-business policies of the present government.

The SCCI president asked the government to take pragmatic steps to facilitate the business community and avoid enforcement of policies that would prove detrimental for business, trade and exports.

Representatives of traders' community on the occasion apprised the meeting about raids by food authority, enforcement of separate policies, laws and regulations by different authorities, double actions and imposition of heavy fines.

The business community demanded the KP Food Authority to reduce license fees and ratio of fines at optimal level.

While keeping in view the difficulties of the traders' community, the participants demanded to provide all facilities at KP Food Authority main office.

Shahrukh Khan while responding to various queries of the SCCI members said that KP Food Authority (Amendment) Act had been prepared, in which it has been proposed to reduce fines, saying that the amended act would be implemented after formal approval by the provincial assembly.

Opposing the checking of food items by various authorities, DG said the KP Food Authority has procured the latest equipment and machinery worth millions of rupees for testing of food items.

He said KP Food Authority is making sure to provide hygienic foods to people at every level.

He assured that unnecessary actions would be avoided and a letter would be written to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to convey reservations of the business community over crackdown by the local administration in markets for checking of food quality and standards.

DG informed that KP Food Authority has introduced a star rating system aimed at improving the quality and standards of restaurants/food outlets in the city.