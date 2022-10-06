SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :President Anjum-e-Tajran Sargodha city Nasir Mehmood Sehgal said that the active role of traders was vital for economic growth of the country.

Talking to media here on Thursday,he said that healthy relations between the business community and the government assured country's economic development as well as relations with other countries would play role in the development of industries,he added.

He said that by improving the taxation system, declaring industrial areas as tax-free zones and providing them with basic facilities,the confidence of industrialists could be gained.

Nasir Mehmood Sehgal said that consultation of industrialists and businessmen was necessary to bring reforms in the tax system of Pakistan.