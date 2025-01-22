Open Menu

Traders’ Role Vital For Economic Stability: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan hailed the pivotal role of the business community in strengthening the economy.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President, Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, on Wednesday. He assured the delegation that the administration was fully committed to resolving traders’ legitimate concerns and creating a business-friendly environment.

“The business community is the backbone of the economy. My office doors are open to all, and we are actively addressing issues such as corruption and bureaucratic hurdles,” said Commissioner Aamir Karim. He highlighted the need for traders’ cooperation in maintaining operational water filtration plants and stressed the importance of urban beautification and tree plantation, particularly fruit-bearing trees, as key priorities.

The commissioner also urged traders to support anti-encroachment efforts and contribute to making Multan a clean and organized city.

“Improving traffic management is another priority, with steps being taken to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles and reduce congestion,” he added.

The delegation, including Senior Vice President Mohsin Masood Khwaja, Vice President Azhar Baloch, Government Liaison Committee Convener Khwaja Muhammad Hussain, and General Secretary Muhammad Shafiq, expressed their commitment to supporting administrative initiatives aimed at public welfare.

The traders acknowledged the critical need for economic stability and pledged their cooperation to ensure the success of government policies. They also highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong relationship between the administration and the business community to address local issues effectively.

Commissioner Aamir Karim reassured the delegation that practical measures would be taken to address their concerns, including regular visits to inspect new development projects and roads. He emphasized that collaborative efforts are essential for achieving progress and prosperity in the region.

