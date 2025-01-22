Traders’ Role Vital For Economic Stability: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan hailed the pivotal role of the business community in strengthening the economy.
He said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President, Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, on Wednesday. He assured the delegation that the administration was fully committed to resolving traders’ legitimate concerns and creating a business-friendly environment.
“The business community is the backbone of the economy. My office doors are open to all, and we are actively addressing issues such as corruption and bureaucratic hurdles,” said Commissioner Aamir Karim. He highlighted the need for traders’ cooperation in maintaining operational water filtration plants and stressed the importance of urban beautification and tree plantation, particularly fruit-bearing trees, as key priorities.
The commissioner also urged traders to support anti-encroachment efforts and contribute to making Multan a clean and organized city.
“Improving traffic management is another priority, with steps being taken to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles and reduce congestion,” he added.
The delegation, including Senior Vice President Mohsin Masood Khwaja, Vice President Azhar Baloch, Government Liaison Committee Convener Khwaja Muhammad Hussain, and General Secretary Muhammad Shafiq, expressed their commitment to supporting administrative initiatives aimed at public welfare.
The traders acknowledged the critical need for economic stability and pledged their cooperation to ensure the success of government policies. They also highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong relationship between the administration and the business community to address local issues effectively.
Commissioner Aamir Karim reassured the delegation that practical measures would be taken to address their concerns, including regular visits to inspect new development projects and roads. He emphasized that collaborative efforts are essential for achieving progress and prosperity in the region.
Recent Stories
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP assembly body criticizes apathy of bureaucracy in attending its meeting10 seconds ago
-
Three injured as vehicle overturns12 seconds ago
-
Light rain turns weather cold14 seconds ago
-
Traders’ role vital for economic stability: commissioner16 seconds ago
-
Secretary orders all districts to take strict action against illegal occupants19 seconds ago
-
Poverty alleviation is top priority, says ACS South Punjab22 seconds ago
-
Training of Civil Judges, Qazis on expedited hearings of inheritance cases begins24 seconds ago
-
Pakistani minor siblings raise voice for left-alone orphans of Gaza36 seconds ago
-
'Qissa Kahani' brings history & fun to life for kids10 minutes ago
-
District administration removes encroachments on Arbab road10 minutes ago
-
Matiari: First "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025" preparations finalized10 minutes ago
-
Legislation for enforced disappearance on cards; AGP informs SC10 minutes ago