Traders satisfied with agreement: Anjuman Tajran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : All Anjuman Tajran Lahore General Secrectary Naeem Meer on Thursday said the association was satisfied with the agreement signed between the Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) and traders.

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club, he said that 95 per cent demands of the business community had been accepted by the government.

Naeem Meer said the main demand of the business community was to reduce tax turnover which had been reduced to 0.5 per cent from 1.5 per cent.

He said that the FBR agreed to review tax turnover rate for small traders besides making district level committees for evaluating traders and earning low profits.

He said the traders committees would evolve a criteria for evaluation of whole sellers and retailers profit to impose sales tax.

During the press conference, leaders of the association expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Tezgam train accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Lahore Business Front leader Amjad Chaudhary, Qaumi Itehad's Malik Khalid, leader of Progressive Group Hall Road Malik Amanat andothers were also present.