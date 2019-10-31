UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Satisfied With Agreement: Anjuman Tajran

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:55 PM

Traders satisfied with agreement: Anjuman Tajran

All Anjuman Tajran Lahore General Secrectary Naeem Meer on Thursday said the association was satisfied with the agreement signed between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and traders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :All Anjuman Tajran Lahore General Secrectary Naeem Meer on Thursday said the association was satisfied with the agreement signed between the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and traders.

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club, he said that 95 per cent demands of the business community had been accepted by the government.

Naeem Meer said the main demand of the business community was to reduce tax turnover which had been reduced to 0.5 per cent from 1.5 per cent.

He said that the FBR agreed to review tax turnover rate for small traders besides making district level committees for evaluating traders and earning low profits.

He said the traders committees would evolve a criteria for evaluation of whole sellers and retailers profit to impose sales tax.

During the press conference, leaders of the association expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Tezgam train accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Lahore Business Front leader Amjad Chaudhary, Qaumi Itehad's Malik Khalid, leader of Progressive Group Hall Road Malik Amanat andothers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Business Road Anjuman FBR All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Political persons. representatives of trade and i ..

1 minute ago

EU Says Unware of When UK Will Nominate European C ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Confirms Plans to Train Its Astronauts in R ..

1 minute ago

White House Insists Trump Did Nothing Wrong After ..

10 minutes ago

Firefighters battle new blazes in California

10 minutes ago

Lebanon protesters fight on amid political deadloc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.