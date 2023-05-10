Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 09:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The traders on Wednesday urged the political parties and other stakeholders to join hands to unite the nation as polarization could harm democracy and society.

The vandalism and setting of public and private properties on fire by some workers of a political party had tarnished the peaceful and positive image of the country, said President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq.

He deplored the violent incidents that halted business activities around the city and said the prevailing economic situation in the country could not afford more chaos and unrest.

"Our generations deserve a bright future, for which we should think in the interest of the country by setting aside all political differences," he added.

Saqib assured full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies and district administration in restoring law and order in the city to resume business activities.

Meanwhile, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjil Mir said the reaction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) workers after their party chief's arrest was tantamount to undermining the country's economy that eventually escalate lawlessness and poverty in the country.

