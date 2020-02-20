UrduPoint.com
Traders Scuffle With Anti-encroachment Staffers To Halt Operation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:47 PM

In a bid to halt the anti-encroachment operation at Transformer Chowk, the traders scuffled with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :In a bid to halt the anti-encroachment operation at Transformer Chowk, the traders scuffled with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) officials.

According to a spokesman, during the operation, dozens of traders carrying sticks and iron rods showed resistance and attacked the anti-enforcement staff.

Resultantly, four staffers including a police man received serious injuries who had been shifted to district headquarter hospital, he added.

He said the town administration, before conducting the operation, served notices to the traders to demolish or remove their encroachments voluntarily but they failed to abide by the law.

He said town administration was performing their duties irrespective of any personal affiliations.

He vowed that anti-enforcement staff would continue its operation and violators to be fined and their goods to be confiscated.

