RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday said that all possible protection would be provided to the traders so that business activities could continue uninterrupted.

Presiding over a meeting along with Provincial education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir to review the law and order situation, anti-encroachment operation and price control measures in the city, he said that the government was keeping close coordination with the business community for resolving their problems on a priority basis.

Dr Jamal said traders were the backbone of the economy and all government institutions had been given special instructions to provide security to traders.

He said that the cooperation of traders in establishing law and order, price control and elimination of encroachments was indispensable, adding their suggestions were being taken seriously by the higher authorities and a formal policy was being made for their betterment.

The minister said there was no lack of resources in the country, but there was lack of intention and passion to solve problems.

He said the businessmen's self-esteem would be ensured and all possible resources would be used to secure their life and property.

On the occasion, Provincial Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir said that the Punjab government was taking steps to maintain law and order with the cooperation of businessmen.

He said that the best administrative officers had been appointed in the Rawalpindi division to remove the concerns of the traders.

Mansoor assured that business community suggestions would be forwarded to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet with recommendations.

Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chhata said that a comprehensive operation against encroachments had been launched in the city for the smooth flow of traffic and to provide a comfortable environment for business activities.

He said that complete security would be provided to the traders and no interruption in business activities would be allowed.

The traders on the occasion paid tribute to Commissioner Rawalpindi for launching the anti-encroachment drive and expressed hope that more steps would be taken to end the encroachments in Rawalpindi city, the long-standing demand of the traders.

Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saqib Rafiq, President Anjuman Traders Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir, Tariq Jadoon, Malik Sheikh Hafeez, Zahid Bakhtawari, Arshad Mahmood Awan, Taj Bhatti, M. Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Kamal Pasha, Noshirwan Khalil, President Women Chamber of Commerce Rahat Jabeen and others were also present.