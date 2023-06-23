Open Menu

Trader's Security Top Priority: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Trader's security top priority: Minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday said that all possible protection would be provided to the traders so that business activities could continue uninterrupted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday said that all possible protection would be provided to the traders so that business activities could continue uninterrupted.

Presiding over a meeting along with Provincial education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir to review the law and order situation, anti-encroachment operation and price control measures in the city, he said that the government was keeping close coordination with the business community for resolving their problems on a priority basis.

Dr Jamal said traders were the backbone of the economy and all government institutions had been given special instructions to provide security to traders.

He said that the cooperation of traders in establishing law and order, price control and elimination of encroachments was indispensable, adding their suggestions were being taken seriously by the higher authorities and a formal policy was being made for their betterment.

The minister said there was no lack of resources in the country, but there was lack of intention and passion to solve problems.

He said the businessmen's self-esteem would be ensured and all possible resources would be used to secure their life and property.

On the occasion, Provincial Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir said that the Punjab government was taking steps to maintain law and order with the cooperation of businessmen.

He said that the best administrative officers had been appointed in the Rawalpindi division to remove the concerns of the traders.

Mansoor assured that business community suggestions would be forwarded to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet with recommendations.

Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chhata said that a comprehensive operation against encroachments had been launched in the city for the smooth flow of traffic and to provide a comfortable environment for business activities.

He said that complete security would be provided to the traders and no interruption in business activities would be allowed.

The traders on the occasion paid tribute to Commissioner Rawalpindi for launching the anti-encroachment drive and expressed hope that more steps would be taken to end the encroachments in Rawalpindi city, the long-standing demand of the traders.

Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saqib Rafiq, President Anjuman Traders Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir, Tariq Jadoon, Malik Sheikh Hafeez, Zahid Bakhtawari, Arshad Mahmood Awan, Taj Bhatti, M. Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Kamal Pasha, Noshirwan Khalil, President Women Chamber of Commerce Rahat Jabeen and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Traffic Rawalpindi Nasir Price Chamber Anjuman Women Commerce All Government Cabinet Industry Best

Recent Stories

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

6 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

6 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

6 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

6 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

7 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

42 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

29 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

28 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

28 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

28 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

28 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan