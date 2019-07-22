Traders seek dialogue on tax issues in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan asked the government to hold dialogues with traders to steer country out of economic crisis.

This was stated by Khawaja Suleman Siddique, Chairman Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan here on Monday.

He said that the traders community have already wanted to settle tax issues through dialogue, adding that traders community was very much loyal and they wanted to play its role for the uplift and prosperity of the country.