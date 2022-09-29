UrduPoint.com

Traders Seek Extension In Tax Return Filing Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Businessmen have demanded an extension in the Income Tax return filing date to facilitate those who have been late in paying duty due to Inflation situation in the country. Apart from this, the traders are going through a very difficult time due to floods in the country, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

President Traders Allaince Federation and former Executive Member Sarhad Chamber Peshawar Ghulam Bilal Javed requested the government to extend the last date for filing Income Tax returns up to January 31, 2023 as many taxpayers had not been able to file returns on time due to the floods.

We request Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation when the whole nation including taxpayers have been hit hard by the foods, he expressed.

Hence, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should be directed to extend the last date for filing Income Tax returns up to January 31, 2023, which will be widely appreciated by the business community, he addedGhulam Bilal stressed that it would be wise for the FBR to extend the date to January 31, 2023 in the interest of better collection as it would attract more returns because under the prevailing circumstances, a good number of entrepreneurs had not been able to file their returns.

