Traders Seek Help From Authorities Concerned To Remove Hindrance In Pak-Afghan Trade

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Traders seek help from authorities concerned to remove hindrance in Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :President Frontier Custom Agents Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s Standing Committee on Land Route, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali have demanded of the relevant Federal and provincial authorities to remove hindrances in smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade.

In a joint press statement issued here on Thursday, both the businessmen alleged that some elements were involved in creating hurdles in Pak-Afghan trade.

Pointing some loopholes in the system, they said Police was not providing security to traders and investors and are left on the mercy of transporters who keep the goods, both of transit trade and export, lying unattended at the border post.

They also questioned over goods trucks security check up which is handed over to transporters association and blamed no vehicle could move ahead towards Torkhem without greasing their palm.

At Bara, traders were being charged extra in the name of parking which was totally unjustified, they said.

Zia and Imtiaz also demanded to enhance facilities for swift clearance ofthe trucks at Torkhem to avoid unnecessary delay.

