Traders seek permission for opening of shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged upon incumbent government to allow to traders to open shops as lockdown is affecting their kitchen.

While holding press conference, he stated that there was partial lockdown.

Many persons are allowed to open shops. He assured that the traders would follow proper precautionary measures against pandemic COVID-19. They would also adhere to social distancing during their business activities. He stated that the lockdown had already hurt their business.