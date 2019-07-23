Traders slam HESCO over abysmal performance after rain

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The organizations representing trade and business communities slamming abysmal performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) said that last night rainfall had exposed the tall claims of the distribution company when all talukas of Hyderabad district went into darkness soon after start of rain.

The Senior Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi and Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on HESCO Muhammad Akram Arain said in a statement on Tuesday that 60 minutes long downpour received in Hyderabad late Monday night had exposed the claims of HESCO management of making all arrangement to meet the challenges of rain emergency.

"Soon after rainfall, the entire Hyderabad went into darkness and still power supply had not been restored in many areas till Tuesday evening," they said and added that due to power breakdown, the pumping stations of WASA had also become non functional causing accumulation of rainwater on streets and roads.

As a result of submerging the areas with rainwater, the business community and citizens have failed to reach the business centres and markets resulting to losses to business community, they added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pir Syed Mehmmod Iqbal Jaferi said that over 16 feeders of HESCO tripped late Monday evening when downpour started in Hyderabad and despite passage of 24 hours, the HESCO employees have failed to detect the faults which developed in these feeders.

The citizens of Hyderabad passed the entire night without electricity under sever humid condition, he bemoaned and added that the power outage from HESCO has also caused acute shortage of water in thickly populated areas.

Besides, the citizens particularly the businessmen also suffering great inconvenience as a result of low voltage and power fluctuation in the areas where HESCO management has claimed restoration of power supply, he added.

He called upon the Chief Executive Officer HESCO to ensure the restoration of power supply in all feeders and also make proper arrangements of uninterrupted power supply during expected heavy rains of the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the Divisional President of Pak Sarzameen Party Hyderabad, Nadeem Kazi and district chief of Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed have demanded the government to take strict action against the negligence of HESCO management which forced the citizens of Hyderabad to pass their night in severe humid condition soon after receiving the rain.

They were also critical over the performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad adding that civic life in Hyderabad halted following accumulation of rainwater as well as sewage from chocked drain lines on streets and roads.