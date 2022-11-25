UrduPoint.com

Traders, Social Leaders Meet With Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Representatives of traders' organizations and social leaders here on Friday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memom at his office and informed him about civic problems of Nawabshah city.

During the meeting, the DC assured traders and social leaders that solving the city's civic problems was his priority adding that he was personally visiting different areas of the city to watch the sanitation affairs.

DC said that after taking over the charge of administrator, the Municipal Committee had fixed two days a week to hear the complaints of citizens regarding civic issues and to resolve the same.

He said that a Complaint Center is set up at the Municipal Committee office where citizens can submit their complaints in writing so that these could be solved.

President Tajir Ittehad Nawabshah Ghulam Murtaza Samo, Kamran Qayoom Qureshi, Sajjad Bhatti, Muhammad Aslam Noori, Abdul Qayoom Arain, Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi and others were present on the occasion.

