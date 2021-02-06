UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Stage Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

Traders stage Kashmir solidarity rally

Traders and businessmen of Railway Road have staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Traders and businessmen of Railway Road have staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Chairman Anjum Tajiran Railway Road Mian Mubeen Shehzad led the rally which started from Railway Gumti Chowk.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on different roads and chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and expressedto continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmir brethren tilltheir independence.

Related Topics

India Road Jammu Independence Moral From

Recent Stories

President signs ordinance for Senate polls through ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election of Libyan ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Health Ministry Studying Opportunities for D ..

3 minutes ago

SPSC member Syed Abid Ali Shah passes away

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

59 minutes ago

650,000 children receives anti-typhoid vaccine

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.