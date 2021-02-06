Traders stage Kashmir solidarity rally

Traders and businessmen of Railway Road have staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

Chairman Anjum Tajiran Railway Road Mian Mubeen Shehzad led the rally which started from Railway Gumti Chowk.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on different roads and chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and expressedto continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmir brethren tilltheir independence.