Traders Stage Protest Against Increasing Of Theft Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Traders stage protest against increasing of theft incidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Traders' association on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against 'increasing theft incidents' as four shops were looted yesterday night by cutting off their roofs.

They requested District Police Officer to issue order for effective police patrolling here in wake of current theft incidents.

On the occasion, Police assured traders of returning back all theft goods being stolen last night from four shops at earliest after catching the thieves.

It is pertinent to mention here that unidentified thieves stole four shops located near Ahmad Park including Shahid Soya General Store, Yaseen Krayana Store, Rashid Keryana Store and Fida Hussain Store last night.

Police Daera Din Panah reached on the spot and started investigation to trace out the thieves.

