Traders stage protest against sewerage issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Scores of traders staged a demonstration protest against the district administration's lethargy in resolving sewerage and widening of road issues, here on Monday.

The traders blocked Muzaffargarh-Multan Road and traffic remained suspended for hours. The traders were faced with numerous problems due to sewerage problems as it ruined their business.

Citizens did not visit the area. They stated that they had approached district administration on various occasions but their request remained unheeded. They remarked that they would continue to hold protest till the resolution of the issue.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site. They held talks with the protesters. The district administration, however once again, promised to address traders' concerns and address the issue of sewerage and widening of the road.