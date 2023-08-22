Open Menu

Traders Stage Protest Against Tenant Law Of Auqaf Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Anjuman Tajran on Tuesday staged a protest against the Department of Auqaf department against tenants' rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anjuman Tajran on Tuesday staged a protest against the Department of Auqaf department against tenants' rules.

The protest rally led by the President of Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Maher Elahi, was carried out from Shuba Chowk to Soekarno Chowk.

Awami National Party leader Samar Haroon Bilor also participated in the rally while expressing solidarity and assuring the full cooperation of her party to the traders.

In the protest, the tenants of the Auqaf Department and the presidents of the bazaars held up protest banners and black flags against the tenant law of the Muslim Auqaf Department and expressed concerns.

They said that the previous government had earlier issued directives to the department to amend the act and promised to change it after protests by the traders.

The traders demanded the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Caretaker Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve this issue through negotiations and stop the Auqaf Department from forcibly evicting the traders and shutting down their businesses.

If the caretaker government does not solve this issue seriously, there will be protests in the entire province, the protesters warned.

