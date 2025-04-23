Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestinians, call for boycott of Israili products

In a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the local traders organized a protest demonstration and sit-in at Chogalla besides symbolically closing down the city for two hours

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the local traders organized a protest demonstration and sit-in at Chogalla besides symbolically closing down the city for two hours.

The protest call was jointly given by Central Traders Association, Trader Action Committee, and Central Trader Alliance.

During the protest rally, prominent religious scholars and business leaders, including Sohail Ahmed Azmi, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Ashraf Ali, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, Sharif Chohan, Khalid Naz, Arshad Baloch, Asif Rajput, and others, addressed the crowd.

The speakers voiced deep concern over the silence of the international community in the face of ongoing Israeli atrocities.

They called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international Islamic forums to adopt a unified and forceful stance against Israeli aggression, including an economic and moral boycott.

They urged the Muslim Ummah to unite, act according to divine commandments, and embrace the true spirit of resistance — including economic measures and collective activism.

The city markets, shopping centers, and plazas across the city also remained shuts down from 09:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to show solidarity with Palestine.