Open Menu

Traders Stage Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians, Call For Boycott Of Israili Products

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 07:58 PM

Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestinians, call for boycott of Israili products

In a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the local traders organized a protest demonstration and sit-in at Chogalla besides symbolically closing down the city for two hours

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the local traders organized a protest demonstration and sit-in at Chogalla besides symbolically closing down the city for two hours.

The protest call was jointly given by Central Traders Association, Trader Action Committee, and Central Trader Alliance.

During the protest rally, prominent religious scholars and business leaders, including Sohail Ahmed Azmi, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Ashraf Ali, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, Sharif Chohan, Khalid Naz, Arshad Baloch, Asif Rajput, and others, addressed the crowd.

The speakers voiced deep concern over the silence of the international community in the face of ongoing Israeli atrocities.

They called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international Islamic forums to adopt a unified and forceful stance against Israeli aggression, including an economic and moral boycott.

They urged the Muslim Ummah to unite, act according to divine commandments, and embrace the true spirit of resistance — including economic measures and collective activism.

The city markets, shopping centers, and plazas across the city also remained shuts down from 09:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to show solidarity with Palestine.

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

9 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other c ..

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

17 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after ..

Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration wi ..

SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank

3 minutes ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points

3 minutes ago
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China tra ..

Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed

3 minutes ago
 Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestini ..

Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestinians, call for boycott of Israi ..

3 minutes ago
 Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

4 hours ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan