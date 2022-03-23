UrduPoint.com

Traders Stage Rally To Celebrate Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Traders stage rally to celebrate Pakistan Day

Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a rally to celebrate Pakistan Day here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a rally to celebrate Pakistan Day here on Wednesday.

The rally led by president of Tajir Ittehad, Mujib-ur-Rehman, which was started from Kala Bari and culminated at Chowk Fowara.

Leaders of the trading community including Zafar Minhas, Aziz Khan, Naseer Hashmi, Waheed Khan, Jaffar Khan, Hayat Khan, Nigar Khan, Shafiq Khan, Nasim Khan, Haji Jehanzeb and others participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants of the rally, president Tajir Ittehad, Mujib-ur-Rehman said that March 23 is the day of renewal of resolve and thanks giving that today we are living in an independent state.

He paid tributes to Pakistan Army, police, trading community and all segments of society, who had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war against terrorism. He said they pledge to work for progress and development of the country and will not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Pakistan Day Bari Progress March All From

Recent Stories

Fawad mocks Bilawal for pretending to address larg ..

Fawad mocks Bilawal for pretending to address large gathering in Malakand

14 minutes ago
 ILO Decides to Suspend Cooperation With Russia

ILO Decides to Suspend Cooperation With Russia

15 minutes ago
 Biden on EU Trip May Announce Deal on LNG Supply t ..

Biden on EU Trip May Announce Deal on LNG Supply to Europe - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Russia Does Not Trust Claims of Ukraine's Prosecut ..

Russia Does Not Trust Claims of Ukraine's Prosecution on Troops' Actions - Kreml ..

15 minutes ago
 Belarus Decides to Reduce Number of Ukrainian Dipl ..

Belarus Decides to Reduce Number of Ukrainian Diplomats in Country - Foreign Min ..

15 minutes ago
 SIDB to establish 19 industrial estates: CM's aide ..

SIDB to establish 19 industrial estates: CM's aide

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>