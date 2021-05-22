UrduPoint.com
Traders Stages Rally Against Oppression Of Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:11 PM

Sukkur Small Traders and Cottages , staged a rall against the oppression of Palestinian Muslims by the Israeli security forces, said a release issued here on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Sukkur Small Traders and Cottages , staged a rall against the oppression of Palestinian Muslims by the Israeli security forces, said a release issued here on Saturday.

The rally was organized from Shahi Bazar to Sukkur Press Club and was led by its president, Haji HaroonMemon.

Addressing the rally, Memon said the traders had come on roads today to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims who were facing the oppression of Israel.

More Stories From Pakistan

