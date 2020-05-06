UrduPoint.com
Traders Start Online Delivery Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

After prolonged lockdown situation and coming Eidul Fitr, all branded and non-branded garments stores, cloth shops and shoe stores have started free online delivery service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :After prolonged lockdown situation and coming Eidul Fitr, all branded and non-branded garments stores, cloth shops and shoe stores have started free online delivery service.

Like big stores and shopping centers, small traders and shopkeepers who were facing monetary issues due to closure of shops in the city have now adopted online delivery system to provide items at doorsteps of customers.

The owners of shops and stores have displayed large size posters and banners in front of shops inscribed with whatsapp number and online links for booking orders of different articles and their online delivery.

They were also advertising their products at social media.

The eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk which are the hub of all types of business activities are still locked due to which businessmen were facing severe hardships.

The owners of cloth house, garments shops, shoe stores while expressing concern over the lockdown situation caused by coronavirus, said that they had now started free online delivery service for which all preventive measures were being adopted by their staff.

