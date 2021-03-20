UrduPoint.com
Traders strictly comply with closing of shops due to third wave of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :All the shops and markets were closed on Saturday in the provincial metropolis under the directives of the government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to restrain public activities in order to tackle with ever rising infection cases of Coronavirus.

The district administration strictly taken the task by the following the decision of the provincial government shutting down all the markets and shops on Saturday and Sunday apart from allowing the shops of medicines, food, vegetable, tandoor, dairy, bakeries, poultry, mechanics etc.

To comply with the decision of the provincial government, the officials of the district administration conducted raids on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Khalid Mehmood alongwith the officials of police taken on the spot decision by sealing shops and markets and imposed fine on them.

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeded from 70 to 80 percent at hospitals, a complete lockdown could be imposed in the province, said Kamran Bangash Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information.

The third wave of COVID-19, he said, was much dangerous and if the ratio of cases increased then some difficult decisions could be taken as per the situation. However, he said stern restrictions have been imposed in the province by deciding to close all the bazaars by 08:00 p.m.

