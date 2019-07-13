Traders' strike call fizzled out in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The strike call given by All Anjuman Tajiran fizzled out as traders kept opened their shops here on Saturday.

Partially strike was observed at Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent markets as traders' main body- Supreme Anjuman Tajiran, announced to boycott the strike call and continued their business.

While traders of Susan Road, Jaranwala Road, D-Type Colony, Batala Colony, Sarfraz Colony, Sitiana Road, D-Ground, Sammundri Road, Sargodha Road, Jhang Road, Madina Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, and others parts of the city opened their shops the whole day.

However, mobile Market in Kutchery Bazaar, Medicine Market in Chiniot Bazaar, Press Market in Aminpur Bazaar and Cloth Market in Karkhana Bazaar observed strike partially in the morning but afternoon, traders, shopkeepers and businessmen in these markets and bazaars also opened their shops and resumed their business activities.

The vehicular traffic was also witnessed running on the roads as usual while government, semi government and private offices remained open in the city too.

Muhammad Ameen, leader of Supreme Anjuman Tajiran, disassociated his organization from strike call and said: "We are discussing and evolving a strategy to redress the problems being confronted by the traders' community and our future plan would be announced very soon." He said that strikes were not solution of traders' problems because strike not only aggravated the problems but also deprived the daily wagers of their livelihood.

He also urged the leaders of traders' community to come on table and resolve their issues through negotiation and mutual discussion.