ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have drawn widespread criticism from traders and students, who deem the demonstrations illegal and detrimental to their daily lives which have severely impacted the local economy and hindered students' access to education.

Traders and students have strongly condemn the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protests, labeling them 'senseless' and detrimental to the economy and education.

"The protests have brought economic and educational activities to a standstill, causing significant disruptions to daily

life," said a student.

Sohail Mehmood Bhutt, President of the Mall Road Traders Association talking to ptv news channel has strongly condemned the daily protest calls by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating, "They have severely disrupted businesses and negatively impacted the livelihoods of poor individuals associated with these businesses."

"The protests are illegal and causing immense suffering for the people," Bhutt emphasized.

He highlighted the devastating effects of the protests on traders and the local economy.

Sohail Mehmood Bhutt urged traders not to fall prey to the PTI's activities and to keep their businesses open despite the disruptions.

Muhammad Afzal Kiyani, another trader leader also strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) chaotic protest calls, labeling them a threat to the country's peace.

Kiyani emphasized that political parties should utilize democratic platforms and processes to resolve issues, rather than resorting to destructive tactics that harm businesses and the economy.

Muhammad Arshad, an Associate Professor has expressed deep concern over the daily protest calls, lamenting the devastating impact on the education.

Professor Dr. Aneela Durrani has vehemently condemned the ongoing protest calls, describing them as immature and undemocratic.

As a female academic, she expressed deep concern about the disproportionate impact of the protests on female students.

"The demonstrations have created an insecure environment for women, forcing them to miss classes and lose valuable semester time," Dr Durrani emphasized.

"The financial burden on students and their families is also a significant worry," Dr. Durrani pointed out.

"Despite paying hefty fees, students are unable to attend classes due to road blockages and disruptions caused by the protests," he added.

"This is a gross injustice and a violation of the fundamental right to education," she argued.

She urged the protesters to adopt a more democratic and peaceful approach to expressing their grievances, one that does not harm the education and future of the country's youth.