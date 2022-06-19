UrduPoint.com

Traders Support Govt Efforts To Overcome Energy Crises

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Traders support govt efforts to overcome energy crises

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir Sunday said that the business community would support the government's efforts to overcome the prevailing energy crises in the country.

Talking to APP he said that if the energy crisis were resolved with the closure of business at 9 pm, the traders would cooperate with the government in this regard.

However, he urged the government to take practical steps to resolve the ongoing economic situation of the country and control the inflation rate.

Meanwhile, after the Sindh government, the Punjab government had also decided to close the business centres across the province at 9 pm.

According to a handout issued by the district administration, all the markets, bazaars and business centres of district Rawalpindi would be closed at 9 pm while restaurants and marriage halls would remain open till 11:30 pm and 10 pm, respectively.

Similarly, the timings would not apply to medical stores, hospitals, service areas on motorways, tyre shops and fuel stations.

Meanwhile, the business community would be given special favours on Saturdays; however, the timing policy for Eid ul Azha shopping would be reviewed in consultation with traders, and their demands will be considered.

Earlier, the Federal cabinet had on June 7 decided to take effective measures to reduce loadshedding by conserving energy and prevent and minimise the impacts of anticipated energy shortfall in the country through a national strategy.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Energy Crisis Marriage Rawalpindi June Sunday Market All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

20 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

20 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.