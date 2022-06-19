Traders support govt efforts to overcome energy crises

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir Sunday said that the business community would support the government's efforts to overcome the prevailing energy crises in the country.

Talking to APP he said that if the energy crisis were resolved with the closure of business at 9 pm, the traders would cooperate with the government in this regard.

However, he urged the government to take practical steps to resolve the ongoing economic situation of the country and control the inflation rate.

Meanwhile, after the Sindh government, the Punjab government had also decided to close the business centres across the province at 9 pm.

According to a handout issued by the district administration, all the markets, bazaars and business centres of district Rawalpindi would be closed at 9 pm while restaurants and marriage halls would remain open till 11:30 pm and 10 pm, respectively.

Similarly, the timings would not apply to medical stores, hospitals, service areas on motorways, tyre shops and fuel stations.

Meanwhile, the business community would be given special favours on Saturdays; however, the timing policy for Eid ul Azha shopping would be reviewed in consultation with traders, and their demands will be considered.

Earlier, the Federal cabinet had on June 7 decided to take effective measures to reduce loadshedding by conserving energy and prevent and minimise the impacts of anticipated energy shortfall in the country through a national strategy.

