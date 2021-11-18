UrduPoint.com

Traders To Assist In Installing Fire Extinguishers At Multi-storied Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

The business community would provide all kinds of assistance to local administration for installing fire-fighting equipment in commercial plazas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The business community would provide all kinds of assistance to local administration for installing fire-fighting equipment in commercial plazas.

President Anjuman Tarjan Zahid Bukhtawari, while talking to APP, said that several incidents had taken place in the past due to a lack of safety measures like ineffective fire-fighting equipment, short-circuiting and smoke alarms besides no emergency exits in commercial buildings and business centres.

Zahid informed that during a meeting with the Assistant commissioner regarding the installation of fire extinguishers last day, traders assured the administration.

He said that due to fixing fire-fighting equipment, smoke alarms, and safe exits in buildings, the loss of precious human lives and capital could be avoided in case of fire.

President informed that a survey was being carried out by the local administration in which traders would provide all kinds of support in identifying buildings and commercial centres in Cantt areas.

Zahid appreciated the administration's role in taking the business community on board while starting a survey for the installation of safety gadgets to avoid loss.

