Traders to be provided maximum facilities: Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said the government would provide maximum facilities to traders as their role was vital to strengthen the national economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said the government would provide maximum facilities to traders as their role was vital to strengthen the national economy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of office-bearers and members of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) at the Chamber's office, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The minister said the government would stand by traders of Sukkur and the rest of the province through thick and thin.

He informed the meeting of the steps taken by the Sindh government for providing protection to traders and the measures put in place by his department to pre-empt future problems.

The minister said that the government wanted to distribute flats constructed in Labour Colony in Sukkur among deserving workers in a transparent manner.

It was proposed that the flats be given only to employees of registered factories in order that the non-registered factories are encouraged to get themselves registered with the department.

SCCI leaders Malik Rizwanul Haq, Abdul Ghani Shaikh, Mohammad islam Mughal and others were also present in the meeting.

They thanked the minister for making efforts for resolving their problems and hoped he would continue to facilitate traders in a selfless manner for the sake of development of the province.

