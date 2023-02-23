Traders to be provided protection on priority basis: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that all possible protection will be provided to the traders so that the business activities can continue uninterrupted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that all possible protection will be provided to the traders so that the business activities can continue uninterrupted.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Health Minister and Punjab education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir were jointly presiding over a meeting of traders to review law and order situation in the city, anti-encroachment operation and price control measures. The minister said that the government was in close contact with the business community, and was following the policy of solving their problems on priority basis. He said that traders were the backbone of the economy, adding that all government institutions had been given clear instructions to provide full protection to traders. He said that the cooperation of traders in establishing law and order, price control and elimination of encroachments was indispensable and their suggestions were being taken seriously by the higher authorities and a formal policy was being made for practical measures on them.

The minister said that there was no lack of resources in the country, in fact, there was a lack of intention and passion to solve problems, he added. He said that the protection of businessmen's self-esteem would be ensured in every case and all possible resources would be used to secure their life and property. He said that a committee should be formed in which besides businessmen and representatives of the chamber, administration and police officers should be included and the problems of the businessmen community should be resolved.

Caretaker Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said that the Punjab government was taking steps to maintain law and order with the cooperation of businessmen. He said that the best administrative officers had been appointed in the Rawalpindi division, which had helped to remove the concerns of the traders. He said that all the suggestions of the traders would be forwarded to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet with recommendations.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta said that a comprehensive operation against encroachments had been launched in the city, which had made it easier for the citizens to travel and for the businessmen to do their business. He said that all possible steps were being taken to protect the traders and practical steps were being taken on their suggestions in this regard.

He said that in case of any legal violation, civil defense department officers and officials would give two notices to the factory or shop and after that challan would be issued. He said that complete security would be provided to the traders and no interruption in business activities would be allowed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, RPO Syed Khurram Ali and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema were also present in the meeting.

President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rawalpindi Saqib Rafiq, President Anjuman Traders Rawalpindi and Punjab Sharjeel Mir, Tariq Jadoon, Malik Sheikh Hafeez, Zahid Bakhtawari, Arshad Mahmood Awan, Taj Bhatti, M. Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Kamal Pasha, Noshirwan Khalil, President Women Chamber of Commerce Rahat Jabeen were also present on the occasion.