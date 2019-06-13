Traders to be taken into confidence on Federal Budget 2019-20: Asad Umar

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman of NA's Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar on Thursday said that traders' reservations on Federal Budget 2019-20 would be removed.

He was addressing at a dinner hosted by traders at a local hotel. MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, MPA Mian Iqbal Kastro, parliamentarians, FCCI President Syed Zia Alamdar, industrialists, exporters and large number of traders were present on the occasion.

Asad Umar assured the traders that he would play role of facilitator for removing their apprehensions on the federal budget.

He urged upon the traders to support the government for strengthening the economy as well as development of the country.

He said the government was forming such policies which would boost the country's exports.

He agreed with the proposal presented by a trader that there should be one collection agency in the country for collection of all types of taxes instead of different departments, and said that positive decision would be taken in this regard soon.

He said, today, traders had acknowledged that exports were increased, sick industrial units were getting revival, and the labour had returned and this all possible due to positive policies of the PTI government.

"The country's economy will strengthen only when we keep in view our next generation while formulating the policies and taking decisions," he said.

He said the country's economy had been put on right direction and the country would soon make progress.

Asad Umar said that all due rights of the labour should be given to them, adding if labour would prosper, the industrial unit or institute will get development.

He said that after assuming the office of Finance Minister, he had visited 9 chambers of commerce across the country within 6 months to know the problems confronted by the industrialists and exporters.

He said the PTI government had announced the textile policy with the consultation of all stakeholders and its outcome was positive.

He said that policies should be chalked out on long term basis for 5 to 10 years for achieving better results.