Traders To Celebrate Independence Day With Fervour

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Traders to celebrate Independence day with fervour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The traders here will celebrate the 'Independence Day' with traditional zeal and enthusiasm and all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk, business centers and plazas were being decorated with colorful lights, buntings and flags.

Central President of Cloth board Ittehad Group, Haji Naseer Yousaf Vohra, Senior Vice-President Iqbal Anjum Butt, General Secretary Arshad Gujjar announced to joined the nationwide festivities of August 14.

They said that on the auspicious occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi the city markets and streets would be befittingly decorated with colourful banners, steamers, and posters inscribed with different slogans.The sale of decorative items ,especially the national flag and green shirts, was a burgeoning feature of city markets and make-shift stalls in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

