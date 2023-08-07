Open Menu

Traders To Display Digital Fireworks On Aug 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjil Mir on Monday said that a public meeting would be held on August 13 night at Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazar, to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner

Talking to APP, he said to show solidarity with the beloved homeland, all political party workers, despite their political affiliations, would participate in the event.

Mir said that for the first time in Rawalpindi, digital fireworks would also be displayed on August 13 night.

He said the city traders would also decorate the city markets with the national flag as per tradition, while rich tributes would be paid to the heroes of the Pakistan movement.

Mir stressed upon all political parties to shun their differences in the interest of the country as Pakistan was going through a very critical moment at the time. /395

