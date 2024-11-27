Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Virkan, Jawad Hussain Pirzada, has instructed traders to comply with the ban on plastic shopper bags on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Wednesday.

According to AC office sources, a meeting was held with traders to discuss implementation of the Suthra Punjab program, focusing on cleanliness, encroachment, and plastic bag use.

Traders were convinced to keep garbage cans outside shops and adhere to the court order banning plastic bags.

APP/mud/378