Traders To Hold Protest Against French President"s Remark

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Traders to hold protest against French President

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Trade bodies of the city on Tuesday gave a call for protests on October 29 against the hate-based narrative against islam by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir said that the protest demonstration in collaboration with local Ulema and trade associations of the city and cantonment would be held at Fawara Chowk.

He appealed the people to participate in the protest to express their love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Earlier this month, Macron had said that his country would not "give up cartoons" depict the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Meanwhile Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) strongly condemned the continued publication of controversial caricatures in France and urged the government to coordinate with other Muslim countries and adopt a line of action.

