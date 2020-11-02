Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate-based narrative against Islam by the French President Emmanuel Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Trade bodies of the city would organize a protest rally on November 4 against the hate-based narrative against islam by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Chairman Traders Action committee Pakistan Sharjeel Mir, and Chairman Pharmaceutical traders Association Arshad Awan said in a statement here on Monday.

According to statement ,the rally in collaboration with local Ulema would start from Fawara Chowk and would end at Waris Khan bus stop.

They appealed to masses to participate in the rally to express their love for the Holy Prophet (SAW).