Traders to maintain the prices of essential commodities on standard rates: DC Haripur

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Mughis Sanaullah Monday chaired a meeting in which the performance of district administration officers and all departments for the months of October and November was reviewed

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Mughis Sanaullah Monday chaired a meeting in which the performance of district administration officers and all departments for the months of October and November was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, AA Commissioners, District Monitoring Officer, District Director Agriculture, Assistant Director Consumer Protection, District Food Controller Haripur, Assistant Director Local Government, Director Halal Food Authority, Inspector Weight and Measures and representatives Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

During the meeting prices of food items especially groceries, meat, dairy, flour, tomatoes and poultry came under discussion. DC Haripur while directing the officers said that the ACs should hold meetings with the concerned trader's organizations at the tehsil level and persuade them to keep the prices of essential commodities on standard price.

Shopkeepers should keep a fair profit so that the people can get maximum relief. In this regard, a meeting of the Price Review Committee (PRC) will be convened in the next few days and the prices will be fixed.