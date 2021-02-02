UrduPoint.com
Traders To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day With Full Zeal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:11 PM

President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Kashmiri Baradri Punjab Chaudhry Bahadur Ali said that traders and business community will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (February 5) to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Kashmiri Baradri Punjab Chaudhry Bahadur Ali said that traders and business community will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (February 5) to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight.

He said on Tuesday that the entire Pakistani nation, including traders and business community, fully stands with Kashmiri brothers as the they are struggling for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last 7 decades.

He said that India has committed worst human rights' violations in the occupied territory of Kashmir valley.

He said that India's illegal occupation in Kashmir is a matter of grave concern for the world powers and the United Nations should take immediate notice of Indian atrocities.

He said that India has destroyed the peace of Kashmir by occupying the valley aggressively.

He said that Kashmiris have made a history of sacrifices against Indian terrorism, adding that India should stop genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmiri people have strengthened the independence movement by making sacrifices at a large scale. The Muslim rulers should take practical steps for solution of the Kashmir issue, he added.

